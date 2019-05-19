After THAT epic hammer lift in Avengers: Endgame, fans had no trouble believing that Captain America (aka America's Ass) could be one of the few individuals who would be able to use the Infinity Gauntlet and, like Thanos and The Hulk, live to tell the tale.

The theory spawned from a scene in Avengers: Infinity War, during which Captain America (Chris Evans) is fighting Thanos, hanging on to the Gauntlet and, albeit briefly, holding him at bay, which fans theorised was the Gauntlet responding to Captain America's iron-cast will.

However, the film's writers have now debunked the theory, claiming that the pause during the stand-off was really just Thanos taking a moment to marvel at Captain America's bravery.

“I think Steve would be toast,” Christopher Markus told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think, in that moment, Thanos is impressed by Steve’s will. He’s like, ‘I can’t believe this guy who apparently has no powers is trying this.’ He’s almost like, ‘Really? Really?’"

Markus and fellow writer Stephen McFeely also weighed in on whether they always knew Peggy (who in Winter Soldier was revealed to have two kids and a husband) and Steve Rogers would end up together.

"It was always our intention that he was the father of those two children," McFeely said. "But again, there are time travel loopholes for that."

Markus added: "It does introduce the idea that there are two children who have somewhat super soldier DNA."

Could there be a spin-off show or film featuring Captain America and Agent Carter's kids? We'd watch it.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now