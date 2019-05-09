Still, current champion Cameron has clearly taken the Avengers’ success in his stride, congratulating Marvel Studios on their achievement with a special Twitter post depicting the Titanic being sunk by the superhero franchise’s trademark symbol.

“To Kevin [Feige, Marvel president] and everyone at Marvel,” the director wrote on Twitter.

“An Iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

In posting this, Cameron follows a long tradition of movie industry professionals marking their box office records being broken by posting special images, with Marvel and Kevin Feige themselves congratulating the makers of Jurassic World in 2015 when that film beat the first Avengers movie’s opening weekend.

Whether Cameron will also have to cook up a blue-skinned Na’vi tribute to the Avengers remains to be seen…

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now