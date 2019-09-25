The final season of Arrow will feature all characters in a backdoor pilot for the new show, as Variety reports.

While Cassidy has featured in Arrow since it first aired in 2012, Harkavy joined the show in 2017 as the superhero vigilante working for the Central City Police Department. Lastly, McNamara was first seen on the show in 2018.

CW recently dropped a trailer for the final Arrow season, a preview seeing the return of several deceased characters. Not only do we see Oliver Queen come face-to-face with his sister Thea and mother Moira, but brother Tommy Merlyn – who died in season one – also mysteriously features.