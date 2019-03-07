The CW show, available to watch on Sky1 in the UK, is based on DC's Green Arrow, and follows a rich playboy who later becomes a superhero.

Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in the series, said that the role had been "the greatest professional experience" of his life.

"Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life... but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say... for now I just want to say thank you," he posted.

Fellow original cast member David Ramsey posted: "What an awesome ride! Arrow fans have been the best any actor could've asked for! Thank you for helping me bring John Diggle/Spartan to life!!! Love all of you!

"Can't wait for you to see what we have in stock for you," he added. "Let's end on a high, shall we?"

Katherine McNamara, who plays Oliver Queen's daughter Mia Smoak/ Blackstar, said the role had been an honour to play.

Other Arrow stars including Rick Gonzalez and Madison McLaughlin also expressed their thanks for the show's cast and crew members.

Series creator Marc Guggenheim also thanked the "millions [of fans] who provided years of employment to hundreds," before adding that he would "aim to craft a finale season that will do you [the fans] proud".