However, The CW chief Mark Pedowitz isn't ruling out a renewal later in the year, when TV networks make their final call on autumn schedules in May.

"[The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg] does have a really good idea for his seventh season," Pedowitz told a group of reporters at the TCA winter press tour on Thursday. "We'll see where we're at, that's a May thing."

Check out the full list of renewals at The CW below:

More like this

Advertisement

Supernatural (season 15)

Arrow (season 8)

Black Lightning (season 3)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season 5)

The Flash (season 6)

Riverdale (season 4)

Supergirl (season 5)

Charmed (season 2)

Legacies (season 2)