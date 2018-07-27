Or so we thought – because now one of the film’s stars has suggested another route for at least a couple of the characters to move forward, with Michael Douglas (who plays original Ant-Man and Scott’s mentor Hank Pym in the movies) telling RadioTimes.com that he’s hoping for an on demand TV series featuring his character.

“We have Ant-Man and the Wasp – I like the ring of Hank and Janet,” Douglas told us, pitching an idea that would star his and Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Janet van Dyne (aka the original Wasp).

“It sounds like one of the titles of those crazy adventures... the crazy adventures of Hank and Janet.

“Yeah, I think we should do something like that,” he continued.

“I mean who knows? I'm not giving anything away, but in this Disney/Fox world of everybody trying to get into streaming stuff, I can see the possibility of them streaming different characters and developing series.

“There's a whole bunch of brilliant guys between Marvel and Disney,” he added cryptically.

And of course, Douglas would be more than happy to return to the role of Hank Pym for the series, whether it was set during the character’s 1980s heyday or in the current Marvel chronology – just so long as the price was right.

“Mmmmm I didn't say that,” he teased when asked if he saw himself in the central role. “I ain't cheap – but I can be had. A line from Romancing the Stone, there.”

For now, anyway, Douglas is just happy to be part of Ant-Man and the Wasp, even if it isn’t a 13-hour Netflix series that stars him in the central role.

“It's got a huge amount of critical acclaim, and had a tremendous opening,” Douglas said.

“I think worldwide, the opening weekend did about 55% more business than the first one.

“And it's got a great family tone to it, which I'm sure is probably the kiss of death for anybody over 14 years old out there. But a lot of families seem to enjoy it, and I’m sure even the teenagers will like it.”

But if they don’t, not to worry – one way or another, it sounds like the story of the Ant-Man franchise is just getting started.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 2nd August