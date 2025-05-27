I was completely oblivious in season 1, partly because I was having such fun with Russell [T Davies, showrunner] throwing me all these different little character things, her mannerisms and idiosyncracies. When he asked me back for season 2, the speculation started. I still didn’t know – and I was enjoying not knowing and not worrying about it. Gradually, my own curiosity was piqued. The fans came up with some really good suggestions, and a few did say the Rani. I thought that would be nice, but Russell threw a bit of a curveball that suggested she wasn’t. So when I read the scripts for the last few episodes – which is when I found out – I was shocked.

Does not knowing your character’s real identity not make her difficult to play?

Russell said that wherever she is, whatever she’s doing, Mrs Flood is Mrs Flood and that clinched it for me. Whenever Russell and I talk, which we have a lot, I tend to not push him, because I trust him implicitly and the stories are so good. I just think, “Let the man do his work and you be the conduit to put it on the screen.” And that’s the way it’s worked.

How was it acting opposite Archie Panjabi playing the same character?

We got on like a house on fire from day one. It was such a lovely relationship and we’re trying to keep in touch. Our characters’ relationship is so unusual but at the same time, I like to think of them as sisters. And when Archie appears, the games really begin. She says, “Our name is the Rani. Although, she’s become a Rani, while I’m the Rani, the definite article.” But whether that’s true or her being an egomaniac, we’ve only got her word for it. After all, she’s only around because I engineered it.

Archie Panjabi as the Rani and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

So, the same character but different personalities?

They share an ambition, but their approaches differ. She’s very much “I do the press. You do the legwork in the lab.” Ultimately, I see the Rani as an enabler. She loves power but she doesn’t want to be right at the front line. She’ll facilitate and enable the person in power, to further her own agenda, but she steps back at the last minute so that they can take the flak.

You’ve been very discreet keeping both Angie Watts’s cameo for EastEnders’ 40th anniversary and Mrs Flood’s revelation under wraps. Do you enjoy keeping secrets?

It’s hard! When you’re excited about something and you love it so much, you want to tell everybody because it’s thrilling. Obviously you’ve got to tell your partner because they’re the ones that are often answering the phone and getting all these odd messages. But I just thought to myself, “You’re going to make it more exciting if you keep your mouth shut.” And I’ve really enjoyed the excitement that both Mrs Flood’s and Angie’s secrets have caused.

Angie’s appearance — as a ghost, spirit or figment of an injured Sharon’s imagination — was both sensational and emotional. How was it for you?

There was going to be a little scene before you saw her when you heard Angie’s voice reading a letter to Sharon. But I thought that if you do that, the audience will know she’s going to come on. So I said, “Can’t it just be one scene?” and then it’s a lovely surprise. They said, “OK, we’ll go with that,” so that’s what we did – and it was lovely and surprising.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May 2025 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

