And your favourite Doctor Who regeneration ever is...
... probably going to make you happy!
Doctor Who fans have voted for their favourite regeneration — and it was the Tenth to the Eleventh, David Tennant into Matt Smith, which won an impressive 50 per cent of the vote with its heart-wrenching "I don't want to go....".
The results are in! We asked for your fave regeneration and the ‘winner’ pulled in a whopping 50% of the votes… pic.twitter.com/Za1AFlS5wP
— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 5, 2016
Here's the breakdown of votes...
The runner-up in the Doctor Who Twitter poll was the Ninth into the Tenth, Christopher Eccleston into David Tennant, with 27 per cent of the votes; while the least popular regeneration was that of the War Doctor into the Ninth, John Hurt into Christopher Eccleston.