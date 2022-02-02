Zombie horror series All of Us Are Dead launched with an astonishing first week on Netflix , where it stormed to become the streamer's most-watched show worldwide.

While South Korean drama has been enjoying a surge in popularity in the West since Squid Game , none have come close to matching that global phenomenon in terms of viewership – until now.

In total, more than 124.7 million hours of the show were consumed by subscribers in its release weekend alone, sending it into the top ten in 91 countries around the world.

According to a RadioTimes.com poll, many of those viewers are now hungry for more, with a whopping 83 per cent demanding the show return to expand on the fate of its surviving characters. Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a second season of All of Us Are Dead?

Netflix has not yet announced whether All of Us Are Dead will return for season 2, with the prospect feeling uncertain despite the show's mammoth success.

From a narrative perspective, the plot is wrapped up relatively neatly by the finale, which provides a complete adaptation of the Webtoon (i.e. digital comic) upon which the show is based.

However, if the show has legs comparable to Squid Game – which stayed in Netflix's top ten for months – then it's possible that the pressure for a follow-up could become too much to resist. Watch this space.

Who could be in a potential All of Us Are Dead season 2 cast?

Those who have already binge watched will be all too aware that many of the characters in All of Us Are Dead meet a grim fate across the 12-episode series.

If the show were to return for a second season, we could see more from high schoolers On-jo (Park Ji-hoo), Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem) and Hyo-ryung (Kim Bo-yoon).

Meanwhile, it is revealed that police detective Song Jae-ik (played by Lee Kyu-hyung) is also among the survivors, while Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) is settling into her bleak new life as a half-infected person.

It's possible that deceased characters could reappear via flashback, but don't hold your breath for any to make a triumphant return – no matter how much they might deserve it.

What would the plot be if All of Us Are Dead returns?

As previously mentioned, All of Us Are Dead is based on a South Korean digital comic of the same name, with this initial batch of 12 episodes adapting the source material in full.

That means if the show was to be renewed for a second season, even die-hard fans would be in uncharted territory, with the show's writers having to craft an original direction to take the remaining characters.

Is there an All of Us Are Dead season 2 trailer?

Of course not! The show hasn't been renewed yet, after all. But if you're eager for more All of Us Are Dead content, Netflix has you covered with this behind-the-scenes extra delving into how the zombie thriller was made.

All of Us Are Dead is available to stream on Netflix.