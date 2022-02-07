All of Us Are Dead stars reveal why kiss scene took 17 takes
"So this is why actors do romance dramas."
Korean Netflix series All of Us Are Dead has brought the zombie genre back from the dead.
The blood-soaked rollercoaster joins the growing list of Korean series to top Netflix's Top 10 chart following the release of global smash hit Squid Game.
Netflix Korea recently released a commentary clip on YouTube featuring the All of Us Are Dead cast unveiling behind-the-scenes secrets, including how long it took to film that kiss scene between Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) and Lee Su-hyeok (Park 'Lomon' Solomon).
Lomon revealed it took 17 takes to get right, with Cho explaining why it took so long: “I felt really sorry for Lomon. Because I had my eyes closed when I was leaning in [for the kiss], so I couldn’t find where his lips were.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
“I kept saying, ‘Lomon, I’m really sorry. Can we try it just one more time? I’m really sorry.’ But Lomon was like, ‘Personally, I’m happy to keep going’," she added, earning laughter from the rest of the cast.
Lomon said it was his "favourite" scene, teasing: “But after [Cho] kissed me, I realised, ‘Oh, so this is why actors do romance dramas’.”
All of Us Are Dead writer Chun Sung-il also revealed that he originally wanted to edit the kiss out, but director Lee Jae-kyoo said he wanted to "bring out the conflict between the students more dramatically".
Luckily, once Chun saw the scene, he thought "it was great".
All of Us Are Dead is currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1