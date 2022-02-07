All of Us Are Dead stars reveal why kiss scene took 17 takes

The blood-soaked rollercoaster joins the growing list of Korean series to top Netflix's Top 10 chart following the release of global smash hit Squid Game .

Korean Netflix series All of Us Are Dead has brought the zombie genre back from the dead.

Netflix Korea recently released a commentary clip on YouTube featuring the All of Us Are Dead cast unveiling behind-the-scenes secrets, including how long it took to film that kiss scene between Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) and Lee Su-hyeok (Park 'Lomon' Solomon).

Lomon revealed it took 17 takes to get right, with Cho explaining why it took so long: “I felt really sorry for Lomon. Because I had my eyes closed when I was leaning in [for the kiss], so I couldn’t find where his lips were.

“I kept saying, ‘Lomon, I’m really sorry. Can we try it just one more time? I’m really sorry.’ But Lomon was like, ‘Personally, I’m happy to keep going’," she added, earning laughter from the rest of the cast.

Lomon said it was his "favourite" scene, teasing: “But after [Cho] kissed me, I realised, ‘Oh, so this is why actors do romance dramas’.”

All of Us Are Dead writer Chun Sung-il also revealed that he originally wanted to edit the kiss out, but director Lee Jae-kyoo said he wanted to "bring out the conflict between the students more dramatically".

Luckily, once Chun saw the scene, he thought "it was great".