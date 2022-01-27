Western viewers have been obsessed with the country's original content ever since Squid Game dominated streaming charts late last year, with many of them flocking to later releases My Name , Hellbound and The Silent Sea.

While zombies aren't quite as popular as they were a decade ago, Netflix is hoping to revitalise the iconic movie monsters with its latest South Korean thriller.

All of Us Are Dead joins those titles on the service this month, introducing a group of students who become trapped in their high school as a zombie outbreak closes in around them.

The series is shaping up to be another hit on the streaming service, based on a popular webtoon (i.e. South Korean digital comic) and featuring a Squid Game cast member in a major role.

Read on for everything you need to know about All of Us Are Dead on Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead release date and time

South Korean thriller All of Us Are Dead will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 28th January 2022, with all episodes dropping at once as a binge-watch launch.

The show has been in the works for quite some time, with production getting underway in the summer of 2020, but fans of the source material are hoping it will be worth the wait.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All of Us Are Dead cast

The main cast of All of Us Are Dead is comprised of a selection of young South Korean talent, who will be portraying the unfortunate pupils at a zombie-infested school.

Among the top billed names are former child actor Yoon Chan-young (Doctor John), Park Ji-hoo (House of Hummingbird), Cho Yi-hyun (Hospital Playlist), Park Solomon (Sweet Revenge) and Yoo In-soo (At a Distance, Spring Is Green).

To Western audiences, the most recognisable face is likely to be Lee Yoo-mi due to her role in Squid Game, where she played Ji-yeong (player 240), the young woman who made a devastating sacrifice for North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok.

Is there a trailer for All of Us Are Dead?

Yes! Netflix dropped the first teaser for All of Us Are Dead at the start of the year, which gives a taste of the gruesome action in store. Watch below.

One week later, it gave us a closer look with a longer trailer, which reveals exactly how a horde of ravenous zombies come to take hold of a high school in South Korea.

And if you like to see how the magic happens, Netflix has also uploaded a behind-the-scenes feature to its YouTube channel, which sees the creative team breaking down the work that went into the project.

What is the plot for All of Us Are Dead?

All of Us Are Dead takes place at Hyosan High School in South Korea, where the students arrive one morning expecting just another ordinary day.

However, a science experiment designed to teach them about viruses goes horribly wrong, with one girl becoming infected and rabidly biting one of her classmates. You know how this works by now.

Before they know it, the few surviving students are completely overrun by flesh-eating monsters and help is not on the way, so they'll need to figure a way out of this nightmare themselves.

Interestingly, the trailer reveals the script to have some meta qualities, as the students show an understanding of zombie movie rules, even directly referencing the international smash-hit Train to Busan.

Advertisement

All of Us Are Dead is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 28th January 2022. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.