My Name season 2: Will Netflix’s hit Korean drama return?

Netflix subscribers looking for something to watch after Squid Game have been flocking to another South Korean thriller, My Name, which debuted on the streaming service this month.

Advertisement

The series has climbed into the top five Netflix shows in the UK, telling the gripping story of a woman who places her trust in a notorious crime lord and follows his orders to go undercover within the police force.

There she hopes to uncover the circumstances behind her father’s death and take revenge on whoever is responsible, but shocking revelations await her across the eight-episode first season.

Many fans have already binged through the series and are now keen to find out whether Netflix will green-light My Name season two. Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a My Name season 2?

Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether My Name will return for a second season on the service, but there is reason to be optimistic that the show will continue.

As of Wednesday 20th October, the show has climbed to number four in the streamer’s top 10 series chart in the UK, meaning it’s already amassed a considerable audience just five days after release.

That’s particularly impressive as some international shows have struggled to find an audience over here, perhaps indicating that attitudes towards subtitled content are finally starting to shift.

My Name has seen similar success abroad, reaching number six in the United States and number seven in India, with reaction from critics and viewers being largely positive.

Netflix will most certainly be taking note, as the success of both Squid Game and My Name might well drive the company to invest more in South Korean television.

We’ll update this page with confirmation of whether My Name has been renewed or cancelled as soon as it comes in. Watch this space.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

My Name season 2 cast

My Name has proven to be another big success for star Han So-hee, playing the formidable Yoon Ji-woo, who joins the Dongcheon gang and later goes undercover in the police – all in an effort to avenge her father’s death.

So-hee already had a fanbase from popular South Korean television shows The World of the Married and Nevertheless, so it stands to reason that Netflix would be keen to see her reprise her role in a potential second season.

Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Sang-ho could also return in My Name season two as Jeon Pil-do and Cha Gi-ho respectively, two key figures in the Inchang Metropolitan Police Agency’s narcotics unit.

Given how the first season ended, it’s less likely we’d see more from Park Hee-soon’s crime boss Choi Mu-jin, although he could very well feature in flashback sequences.

The cast of My Name season one also includes Lee Hak-joo as henchman Jung Tae-ju, Chang Ryul as former Dongcheon member Do Gang-jae and Yoon Kyung-ho as Ji-woo’s ill-fated father, Yoon Dong-hoon.

My Name season 2 plot theories

Netflix

It’s unclear where the story of My Name would go in a potential second season, as the first eight episodes brought Ji-woo’s mission for vengeance to a relatively neat end.

The epilogue sees her visit her parent’s grave, having successfully waged a one-woman war against the crime boss Choi Mu-jin, meaning it’s possible that writer Kim Ba-da will decide not to expand on the story any further.

However, if Netflix feels the demand is strong enough, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the story continue, perhaps giving Ji-woo an entirely new target to hunt down.

My Name season 2 trailer

My Name is yet to be renewed for a second season so there’s no trailer right now, but if the show does move ahead with more episodes, it’s possible Netflix will upload an announcement video to their YouTube page.

We’ll update this page with any fresh developments as they come in.

Advertisement

My Name is available to stream on Netflix. Visit our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.