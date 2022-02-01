The new zombie K-drama, which centres on a high school where a zombie outbreak takes place, has been an instant hit, with many bingeing all 12 episodes since it arrived on the streamer last Friday (28th January).

Though All of Us Are Dead only just landed on Netflix, viewers are already asking for more.

We asked fans whether they wanted to see a second season and an impressive 83.5 per cent replied: "Yes! Give us season 2."

Only 16.5 per cent of respondents thought All of Us Are Dead should end where season 1 left off.

While there's no official word from Netflix about another season yet, it would be understandable for fans to be hopeful after the way season 1 left things (spoilers to follow).

After a final battle with the zombies, the group of high schoolers split, with the half-human, half-zombie Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) separating from her friends for fear she can't control the zombie side of herself after being infected with a strain of the virus which also left her with certain superpowers.

Fast-forward four months and it appears life in Hyosan is slowly returning to normal.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, when On-jo (Park Ji-hoo) spots a campfire in the ruins of their high school one night, the group winds up finding Nam-ra camped out there – but she isn't alone.

"There are a few more like me," she tells her friends. Could she mean more half-zombies with powers?

Before much can be shared, she hears whoever it is in the distance.

"They’re back," she says, before leaping off the roof, leaving the group with the intriguing words: "I’ll be back."

With the success of the series so far, we wouldn't be surprised if the All of Us Are Dead cast returns for a second season at Netflix – but fans will have to sit tight and wait to see if an announcement arrives.

Advertisement

All of Us Are Dead is available to stream now on Netflix. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.