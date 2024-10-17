Speaking with Deadline, webtoon creator Joo Dong-geun was asked what he thought of the Netflix adaptation, who which he said: "I am 80 per cent satisfied with the Netflix series. Some of my favourite parts include the library and cafeteria scenes.

"However, I felt that some of the best parts of the webtoon didn’t make it into the series. For example, the archery club had a much bigger and more significant role in the webtoon compared to the series."

Joo also spoke with the publication about his own involvement in the development of Season 2, revealing he had had little input thus far.

He said: "I’m ready to help them if they ask me, but they have their own team. I don’t really go out of my way trying to help them, but I’m ready if they call me.

"However, I do receive a lot of information and updates about what’s happening in the development because I am the webtoon creator.

"If there’s an opportunity, I would also like to go and see the film set."

It's currently unknown which of the stars from the first season will be back for season 2, but by the end of the first run On-jo (Park Ji-hu), Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem), and Hyo-ryung (Kim Bo-yoon) were all still alive, so they could all potentially return.

