Aptly titled 'The Real Monsters', episode 8 drew to a bloody conclusion as the hybrids, locked in a holding cell by Boy Kavalier, finally took a stand against the power-hungry boy genius, not to mention the encircling Prodigy troops.

With countless deaths, twists and a major cliffhanger unfolding, the series left us with a lot to unpack.

Here, as we wait for news on a potential season 2, we break down the biggest moments from Alien: Earth's five-star finale…

Did Wendy and the Lost Boys escape Neverland?

No, Wendy and the Lost Boys are still trapped on Prodigy's private island. After attempting to escape with Nibs and her brother, Joe, Wendy and the rest of the hybrids were reunited in a holding cell at the start of the episode.

Rounded up by the Prodigy soldiers, the Lost Boys were imprisoned by Boy Kavalier, who monitored them from a distance with Atom Eins. Likewise, Joe found himself in a separate holding cell with Yutani cyborg, Morrow. In the meantime, the escaped xenomorph stayed hidden in the jungle, awaiting Wendy's instructions and almost killing Dame Sylvia.

As the hybrids talked in holding cell one, Wendy realised that she held all the power, thanks to her ability to manipulate Prodigy's network and communicate with the xenomorph. After Nibs remarked that they might as well be ghosts, Wendy got the bright idea to haunt their enemies, shutting down Boy Kavalier's comms and cameras, while taunting Dame Sylvia with old footage from the hybrid experiments, and summoning the xenomorph.

Determined to get his hybrids in line, Boy Kavalier told Wendy and the Lost Boys that his father was an alcoholic. After building his first synth at the age of six, the boy genius used it to murder him before pretending that his synth was actually his father.

When Wendy hacks the network and opens the doors to both holding cells, setting the hybrids and Joe and Morrow free, Boy Kavalier is forced to retreat. Encouraging the hybrids to play a game of hide and seek, Wendy suggests they round up all of their enemies: Dame Sylvia, Atom Eins, Boy Kavalier, Morrow and Kirsh.

Did Joe betray Wendy?

While Wendy was furious that Joe shot Nibs in episode 7, the siblings stayed loyal to one another in the finale.

Moments after Wendy released him from his holding cell, Joe was lured into a room by Atom, where he was told that she was waiting for him.

As he arrived, however, Joe realised that Atom had trapped him in a room with the Ocellus, hoping that it would inhabit his body. When the Ocellus attempts to infiltrate, Wendy rushes in, saving Joe from the alien and fighting Atom. As he lunges towards her, Wendy uses the network to freeze his movements.

In a heartfelt moment, Joe tells Wendy that he doesn't want more people to die, explaining that he only shot Nibs because she was going to hurt one of his friends and fellow soldiers. Wendy says she likes the aliens because they're honest, and notes that she's got the xenomorph looking for Boy Kavalier.

After making amends, the siblings teamed up to track Boy Kavalier as he attempted to escape at the airstrip. With Wendy and Joe standing back, the xenomorph arrives, killing the remaining Prodigy soldiers while leaving Boy Kavalier alive.

What happened to Boy Kavalier?

After playing hide and seek, the hybrids took back the power. Following a violent fight between Morris and Kirsh, both were left seriously injured, giving Smee and Slightly the chance to tie them both up and lock them in holding cell one.

Likewise, Nibs captured Dame Sylvia, and Curly incapacitated the remaining Prodigy soldiers. As for Wendy and Joe, the duo ensured that Boy Kavalier and Atom were imprisoned, too.

With all of their enemies gathered in one room, Wendy summons the xenomorph to the holding cell. As Curly asks what's next, Wendy tells her fellow hybrids, 'Now we rule,' before the episode cuts to credits. What she doesn't know, however, is that ships full of Yutani troops are already on their way to Neverland.

The show's biggest unanswered questions

While Alien: Earth ended in a victory for Wendy and the Lost Boys, the series left fans with several cliffhangers.

Among them, one of the biggest was the fate of Arthur, whose lifeless body was inhabited by the Ocellus, shortly after it attempted to attack Joe. With the alien finding a new host in the deceased scientist, there's no telling what horrors await.

Of course, we were also left guessing whether or not Wendy and her friends would kill their enemies or keep them hostage. Regardless, the group have far bigger problems on the horizon, with Yutani ships hoping to capture the hybrids for their own benefit.

