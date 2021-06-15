Alex Kingston confirmed to reprise River Song role for Doctor Who: Time Fracture

Alex Kingston will return to the role of River Song in London’s immersive Doctor Who live event Time Fracture, the organisers have announced.

The attraction opened late last month and takes attendees on an exciting adventure, which includes an appearance from David Bradley’s First Doctor and iconic villains, The Daleks.

Now, River Song will be joining the experimental new story via a pre-recorded cameo role, which was announced on the official Doctor Who and Time Fracture social media profiles.

It’s unclear exactly how the character, who first appeared in 2008’s Silence in the Library, will factor into Time Fracture given that she was not included in the event’s initial performances.

The official images from Kingston’s cameo see River Song sporting a black and white dress similar to that of a housemaid and sitting in front of a green screen, meaning any amount of sci-fi mayhem could be going on behind her.

Check out the images below:

The event, which runs for well over two hours, features a cast of 42 performers, as well as ambitious sets designed to drop you into the world of Doctor Who.

“You can walk in off the street, having never seen an episode of Doctor Who or done any research and come in and have this adventure,” said writer-director Daniel Dingsdale in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

“Because it’s set in its own little pocket universe. Due to the time fracture, creating habit with the dimensions. It’s got a solid beginning, middle and end so you can walk in off the street and just go on this adventure.

He added: “However, if you are a Whovian and if you are a Doctor Who fan, everything within the show, it will be familiar to you. Everything that is hidden somewhere it is nodding to or paying homage to the last 60 years nearly of Whovian canon. So if you are a Whovian, you’re gonna have a wonderful night.”

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is playing now in London. Tickets are available now.