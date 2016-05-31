A Midsummer Night's Dream reminded everyone of Doctor Who - and Harry Potter and, well, everything really...
Russell T Davies's Shakespeare adaptation had something for everyone...
Published: Tuesday, 31 May 2016 at 9:09 am
Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies put his own spin on Shakespeare this Bank Holiday Monday, with his BBC1 adaptation of a Midsummer Night’s Dream – and many viewers saw influences beyond the Bard at work.
Of course, lots of people were reminded of Doctor Who…
Lots…
When are the titles going to start rolling then? #DoctorWho, er, I mean #AMidsummerNightsDream
— Ted Loveday (@TedTalksUK) May 30, 2016
They saw Doctor Who in the sets…
…and in the special effects
It wasn’t just Doctor Who though, they were also reminded of Harry Potter…
Especially by Matthew Tennyson’s Lysander…
But it wasn’t just Doctor Who and it wasn't just Harry Potter – it was basically everything…
EVERYTHING.
EVERYTHING!
He was an influential guy, that Shakespeare...
