Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies put his own spin on Shakespeare this Bank Holiday Monday, with his BBC1 adaptation of a Midsummer Night’s Dream – and many viewers saw influences beyond the Bard at work.

Advertisement

Of course, lots of people were reminded of Doctor Who…

Lots…

When are the titles going to start rolling then? #DoctorWho, er, I mean #AMidsummerNightsDream — Ted Loveday (@TedTalksUK) May 30, 2016

They saw Doctor Who in the sets…

…and in the special effects

It wasn’t just Doctor Who though, they were also reminded of Harry Potter…

Especially by Matthew Tennyson’s Lysander…

But it wasn’t just Doctor Who and it wasn't just Harry Potter – it was basically everything…

EVERYTHING.

EVERYTHING!

He was an influential guy, that Shakespeare...