Despite the recent rumbles on social media, we're not much closer to knowing what danger awaits the people of Hawkins, Indiana.

We do know, however, that it will be set in 1984, a year after Will's return from the upside down. And, that there will be a love triangle of sorts between Chief Hopper, Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers and a new character played by Lord of the Rings' Sean Astin.

On top of this, intentionally ambiguous interviews from cast and crew have suggested that it will be more horror oriented than the first instalment, as the gang find out that a return to normality, as craved by Joyce and Hopper, isn't quite on the cards.

Stranger Things Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 27th October