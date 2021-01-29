Is WandaVision’s Agnes actually Agatha Harkness? All the hints and speculation

We’re now four episodes into Marvel’s intriguing new thriller/sitcom WandaVision, but there are still more questions than answers about the strange goings on in the quaint town of Westview.

Advertisement

The most recent chapter took us back to the real world for the first time to explain how security agency SWORD are reacting to the bizarre crisis that has taken two Avengers off the board.

The investigation reveals the true identities of several side characters we’ve met in the first three episodes, but one resident remains a mystery: nosy neighbour Agnes (Kathryn Hahn).

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While Agnes appears to be a harmless part of Wanda and Vision’s small town world, the theory is that she’s actually representing a pretty key character from the comics called Agatha Harkness, hence her first name (Agatha Harkness). In said comics, Agatha is a powerful witch who has lived for centuries and often pitches in to help various superheroes, including a period where she worked as a nanny for the Fantastic Four.

However, her key relationship is with Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, whom she helped mentor and instruct in the use of the magic over the course of Wanda’s career as a superhero. Unfortunately, this relationship later turned sour when Wanda became more unstable, and it was revealed during the Avengers-ending “Disassembled” storyline that Wanda had murdered Agatha (though she later returned to life again… because comics).

In other words, this character would fit perfectly in a screen story about Wanda apparently having some sort of mental breakdown (which at least part of WandaVision seems to be based on) – and we may have already seen more clues that Agnes and Agatha are meant to be one and the same.

During a sequence seen in trailers set at Halloween, Wanda and Vision both wear versions of their retro comic-book costumes, revealing their true inner selves through outerwear. And what is Agnes wearing? A witch costume, tying her closely to comic-book Agatha’s identity.

Still not convinced? Well, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige (who is closely involved with WandaVision) inadvertently dropped a hint that Agatha may be more important than she first appears.

“I think [it] solidified the voice of the character,” Feige told RadioTimes.com and other press of the decision to cast sitcom regular Hahn in the role. “It kind of… I almost said something I shouldn’t.”

What secrets are being held back about Agnes? Why would they give her a name so close to this comic-book character and dress her as a witch if it wasn’t all connected? And if this is all true, what’s she doing playing the neighbour in Wanda’s weird sitcom world?

Hahn is well aware of the speculation regarding her character, telling TVLine: “I can safely say that there are so many levels of surprises, and so many layers, that people will not see coming. I am just so excited for fans — and people that are new to this world — to go on the ride. It’s just a real, multi-level trip, and I’m so excited for people to go on the journey.”

For now, it’s all still a bit of a mystery. Of course, it could be that all these clues are just coincidences, or that they’re only intended as nods to a bit of Wanda’s comic-book life rather than specific building blocks of a (fairly obscure) character from Marvel’s stable of comic books.

Still, in a series as enigmatic as WandaVision we’ll have to be forgiven for wondering whether the Scarlet Witch is the only witch in Westview.

Want more WandaVision content? Check out our latest WandaVision review, our guide to the WandaVision cast, the WandaVision release schedule, Agatha Harkness and the creepy WandaVision commercials. Plus, we ask: is Wanda pregnant? When is WandaVision set and how did Vision survive?

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.