Has WandaVision already introduced Doctor Strange 2’s villain?

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming into “vision” as Jac Schaeffer’s WandaVision kicks things off in style over on Disney+. While Netflix’s Marvel shows and even ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. were once written off as dumping grounds for periphery characters that weren’t quite big enough for the movies, the House of Mouse is now creating a fully integrated MCU of silver and small screen outings, with WandaVision already set to tie into future projects.

Fans already knew Elizabeth Olsen would reprise her role as Scarlet Witch for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while MCU overlord Kevin Feige has recently confirmed WandaVision will also tie directly into Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel. And while we’re only a few episodes into WandaVision, that hasn’t stopped some eagle-eyed fans thinking they’ve spotted Multiverse of Madness’ big bad hiding in plain sight.

Episode two of WandaVision was our first real nod toward the wider world outside the seemingly perfect suburban bubble of Westview. Alongside the idea that Teyonah Parris’ Geraldine, aka Monica Rambeau, was the one who dropped in on that tiny S.W.O.R.D. helicopter, there was the introduction of the sniping Dottie.

So if #WandaVision is supposed to go directly into Dr. Strange, WHAT IF Dottie is really Clea??? It would connect! pic.twitter.com/cvCixAivOB — A Bite Of (@ABiteOfPod) January 16, 2021

Brilliantly played by Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Emma Caulfield, Dottie was the perfect acid-tongued housewife – and given that nothing is quite what it seems in WandaVision, some think Dottie is a red herring that will tie into the Sorcerer Supreme’s next adventure.

Remembering that Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes claimed Dottie is “key to everything in this town”, it’s a not-so-subtle wink that there’s more to the neighbourhood’s Regina George.

The theory floating around that Dottie from #WandaVision is either Mephisto or Clea is interesting asf 😳 I may have to go back and connect some dots 🧐 — 276 Days Til Next Halloween 🎃🔪🕸️🕷️ (@briteeyes_88) January 20, 2021

Dottie then reminded the ladies of Westview that the “devil’s in the detail”, which prompted Agnes to foreshadow, “That’s not the only place he is.” The internet quickly exploded with theories that Dottie is actually the nefarious Mephisto in disguise (more on him later), but for others, she’s even more of a key piece to an evolving arc for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange. Could Caulfield be playing the Princess of the Dark Dimension, Clea?

In the comics, Clea is the niece of Doctor Strange villain Dormammu (who appeared in the first movie) and eventually becomes the Doc’s wife. In 2017, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson hinted that Clea was supposed to appear in the movie when he explained to ComicBook.com why Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer was picked as Strange’s love interest.

They say three’s a crowd, and with McAdams confirmed to reprise her role as Palmer in Multiverse of Madness, it’s hard to see how a romance with Clea could fit into proceedings. But Derrickson’s Doctor Strange already played hard and fast with villain origins when he introduced Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo as an ally in the first movie, so who’s to say Raimi won’t do the opposite this time and start Clea as a sinister sorceress? Let’s also remember Clea’s comic role as the Princess of the Dark Dimension as she rules over this shadowy underworld. If that doesn’t scream villain, nothing does.

Marvel

Returning to the idea that Dottie is Mephisto – or at least being controlled by him – the red-skinned evildoer would be another major addition to the MCU and nicely fill the void left behind by Thanos in a post-Endgame world. And interestingly, this isn’t the only time the physical representation of the Devil has been teased in Phase 4.

The Tom Hiddleston-led Loki isn’t even out yet, but that hasn’t stopped viewers picking up on a stained glass window that appears to show the Devil. Even though it might be a simple background shot, others believe Mephisto is waiting in the wings as the next big bad and will bridge the gap between WandaVision, Loki, and Multiverse of Madness.

With the much conversation with Mephisto being in WandaVision, I won’t be surprise this is Mephisto in the Loki series pic.twitter.com/T71dDtoO07 — Cap☆ (@CaptainGalxy) January 19, 2021

Alongside whatever S.W.O.R.D.’s interest in Wanda is, the latest episode teased that Westview is some sort of forced reality that has snared Scarlet Witch for a sinister scheme. Another key moment had Dottie cut her hand as bright blood flowed in contrast to the episode’s Bewitched-inspired backdrop. At this exact moment, Dottie seemed to snap out of a trance, further adding to the idea she’s not fully in control. Everything lines up neatly that Dottie isn’t a simple Stepford wife. Even if Caulfield isn’t playing Mephisto, it’s possible she’ll return as Clea for Multiverse of Madness and is currently being used as Mephisto’s puppet.

As everyone tries to wrap their heads around what in the world is going on in WandaVision, the Multiverse of Madness theories continue to swirl. Alongside rumours of Clea, Brother Voodoo, and Nightmare appearing in the movie, there’s also the idea that Wanda herself will go full “House of M” and emerge as a dangerous power who’s set for her own villainous twist in the MCU.

Whether there’s more to Dottie, Clea, or Mephisto remains to be seen, but as WandaVision continues to astound and amaze like the darling duo’s own magic show from the second episode, it’s clear that Disney are already putting the “madness” in their multiverse.

