John Barrowman visits Ianto’s Torchwood shrine to ‘pay some respect’

When Ianto Jones (Gareth David-Lloyd) tragically died in episode four of Russell T Davies’ Torchwood: Children of Earth, fans were so devastated they built him a shrine.

Now, more than a decade later, John Barrowman has paid it a visit, stirring up fans of the star-crossed couple.

Barrowman, who plays Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spin-off series Torchwood, was out for a walk when he stopped to take a snap by Ianto Jones’ shrine.

“Out for my walk and nobody knew it was me paying some respect to #Ianto,” he posted on Twitter.

The picture shows Barrowman wearing a mask by the shrine, which is located on the boardwalk of Mermaid Quay in Cardiff’s Bay, where a secret entrance to Torchwood Three’s headquarters is established in the series.

The spot is marked by a simple plaque, but is easily recognisable by the many fan tributes pinned to the wall, including poems, essays and photographs.

Played by Gareth David-Lloyd, Ianto Jones remains one of the most iconic characters in the Torchwood universe. Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness was the first openly bisexual character in the Doctor Who/Torchwood series, and his relationship with Ianto Jones was a main focus point in the series.

Harkness made a comeback in this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, and has been open about the possibility of reprising the role for a Torchwood revival.

