Is WandaVision’s big twist an alien invasion?

The first two episodes of WandaVision have finally been released, but fans hoping to quickly find out exactly what’s going on in the mysterious Disney+ series may have to keep on waiting – because so far, we haven’t a clue what’s going on.

Why are Wanda and Vision living this sitcom life? Why is Vision alive again? And what does any of that have to do with a mysterious beekeeper or deadly chocolate strawberries?

Yep, it’s a real head-scratcher – but the first couple of episodes do offer a couple of clues that have us wondering something a little out there. Bear with us, because this might sound crazy to begin with.

What if the nefarious force making this all happen isn’t HYDRA, or the Red Skull, or Wanda herself – what if instead, it’s aliens?

Now, this might sound a little unlikely on the face of it (what would aliens be doing keeping Wanda in a TV-themed simulation?) but as we say, there are a few clues pointing in this direction. For one thing, we’ve already seen hinted in the series that a mysterious organisation called SWORD. has some role in proceedings, with an operative apparently watching over Wanda’s life at the end of episode one and a toy helicopter featuring their logo appearing in episode two.

And SWORD aren’t just any made-up agency. In the Marvel source comics, they’re a group specifically set up to counter extra-terrestrial threats, protecting the world from what lies beyond its atmosphere while SHIELD (geddit? Sword and shield!) deals with issues on the Earth itself.

If Wanda were just being captured and tormented by Earth-based villains, why would SWORD get involved? Surely there has to be some sort of alien connection for them to be so interested in what’s going on?

Of course, it could be that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of SWORD will be different from the comics one, and that they won’t have any outer space connection at all. But a curious exchange of dialogue between Wanda and Vision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) in the first episode also seems to point at some sort of alien presence in the series.

“My wife and her flying saucers,” Vision jokes after Wanda accidentally levitates some crockery into his head, shattering it to pieces.

“My husband and his indestructible head,” Wanda replies.

It’s an odd exchange, especially when you consider how Vision died in 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War – his head collapsed and crushed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) when the latter plucked the Mind Stone from his forehead, while Wanda looked on.

Clearly, Vision’s head isn’t so indestructible after all – so what if the comment about “flying saucers” (famously associated with little green men) has something of a double meaning as well? What if somehow this is Vision and Wanda’s subconscious minds trying to send them a message – that Vision should be dead, and that Wanda’s been put here by extra-terrestrial villains?

It could be a coincidence, and if we’re wrong feel free to start measuring us for a tinfoil hat – but as WandaVision continues, we’ll definitely keep wondering if the truth is out there. Watch the skies, people!

