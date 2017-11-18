This year's Doctor Who Christmas special is a big one. Not only is it a festive delight with appearances from Mark Gatiss and David Bradley playing the First Doctor, but it's Peter Capaldi's last trip in the Tardis before he hands over to Jodie Whittaker.

Excitement is at fever pitch – but details of exactly what to expect from the episode have been kept closely under wraps. That is, until now...

Yup, what you see is a first look at Capaldi and Bradley's unlikely reunion (with, er, themselves). And fans were beside themselves with excitement.

There was a lot of love for the exchanges between the First and Twelfth Doctors.

While the World War I reference left some feeling rather emotional.

There was the odd tweeter who wasn't so sure...

Mainly because the appearance of Bradley elicited traumatic flashbacks...

But while the love for Peter Capaldi knows no limits:

Christmas can only mean one thing. Pass the tissues...

The Doctor Who Christmas special will air on Christmas Day

