The winning entry was drawn by six-year-old Archie Lovett. Radio Times travelled to Scargill Infant School in Rainham in Essex to break the good news, and found that the whole school was waiting to congratulate him.

“I feel great,” Archie told us. “I was shocked when I saw my mum at school today!

“I used felt-tip pens and looked at pictures of Harry and Meghan for the idea – Harry’s my favourite, because I’d like to be a prince! If I was a prince for the day, I’d tell everyone what to do.

“It’s fantastic that people will buy my cover in the shops. I like art – I like copying pictures of Peter Rabbit and drawing football, my favourite team is Tottenham.”

Archie Lovett (Radio Times)

(Radio Times)

It was a lovely surprise, too, for his mum Carley, who had no idea he’d entered the competition. “It’s been hard to keep it a secret, I can’t believe it,” she says. “I’m off-the-scale proud of Archie – when he draws, he takes his time over it and puts his all in. Archie was born the year William and Kate got married, so I remember that really well! It’s a very special event, and we’ll defnitely be watching at home.”

So what swung the judges’ decision? “We could easily have had 1,000 winners because the standard was so high,” says Shem Law. “But what made Archie’s drawing stand out from all the others is the fact that it’s such a strong graphic image combined with a naive charm. It’s simple, brilliant and it will really hit you in the eyes when you see it in your newsagent’s.”

Does Archie have a future as an illustrator? “Give me a call in 20 years...”

Archie and the three runners-up will each receive signed copies of books by David Walliams and Lauren Child. The three runners up are Elizabeth Lucas, 8, from Meltham Moor Primary School in Holmfirth; Johnny Young, 6, from Hale Prep School in Hale; and Charles Gall, 6, King's House School in Richmond, London.

Elizabeth Lucas (RT)

Johnny Young (RT)

Charles Gall (RT)

