The pensioner from Hemel Hempstead walks out onto the BGT stage in episode five, saying how EastEnders is his favourite programme, he loves Andrew Lloyd Webber, and that he enjoys a snooze in the afternoon.

And then, reading the music off a stand, Barry sings: "Hey rude boy, shut up - big man, f**k off".

From the side of the stage, Dec says: "We're going to have to bleep that, Barry", while David Walliams adds: "I did hear a rude word in there... not the sort of language you'd expect the Royal Family to enjoy."

Walliams then adds: "I wrote a book called Gangsta Granny - but you are Gangsta Grandad!"

Then, when Alesha asks who his rap idols are, Barry simply replies: "I don't like any of them. I just heard that and thought I'd copy it."

We can't wait to see what Stormzy has to tweet about this.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV