Royal programmes to stream in celebration of the Jubilee
The Crown
- 2016
- Drama
- History
- PG
Summary:
Historical drama following the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, focusing on both the politics of her successive governments and the more personal battles in Buckingham PalaceHow to watch
Why watch The Crown?:
It may take liberties in blending fact and fiction, but Peter Morgan’s epic drama is arguably the definitive fictional portrayal of the modern royal family. Claire Foy and Matt Smith lead the charge as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the formative years of the monarch’s sovereignty, while Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies pick up the baton in the most recent season. Later this year, Imelda Staunton will step in to play the Queen in the fifth season that covers the mid-1990s. Frances Taylor.
Victoria
- 2016
- Drama
- History
- 12
Summary:
Period drama with Jenna Coleman. In 1838, at the age of 18, young princess Alexandrina's life is transformed when she ascends the throne of Great Britain and becomes Queen Victoria.How to watch
Why watch Victoria?:
Eighteen-year-old Alexandrina Victoria lies in bed surrounded by her favourite dolls as a messenger arrives — her uncle, the King, has died; young Drina is now Queen. And so we are introduced to Jenna Coleman as the girl who would insist she be called Victoria, bright-eyed, shimmering with youth and health and on the cusp of a greatness she couldn’t possibly foresee. Victoria, written by Daisy Goodwin, is a lush treat and Coleman is pert and bubbling as the young monarch. Alison Graham.
The Queen
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 2006
- Stephen Frears
- 98 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Oscar-winning historical drama, starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II and Michael Sheen as Prime Minister Tony Blair. Following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the royal family struggles to acknowledge the nation's unprecedented display of collective grief. As old-fashioned royal protocol begins to crumble, the newly elected Labour government seeks a solution to the mounting crisis.How to watch
Why watch The Queen?:
This poignantly amusing mix of fact and fiction is set after Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in 1997 and speculates on the royal family’s reaction to the tragedy. Superbly scripted by Peter Morgan and cleverly directed by Stephen Frears, it features exemplary acting with Michael Sheen’s Tony Blair spot on, Sylvia Syms a joy as the Queen Mother and James Cromwell hilariously pompous as Prince Philip. But it’s Helen Mirren’s faultless, Oscar-winning turn as Elizabeth II that resonates the most. Alan Jones.
The Royals
- 2015
- Drama
- Family
- 15
Summary:
Drama about a fictional British royal family in modern-day London.How to watch
Why watch The Royals?:
Take your jubilee celebrations in a different direction with this cheeky US drama. Elizabeth Hurley is a heavily lipglossed queen (catchphrase: “I am the Queen of England!”) at the head of a royal family seen through the wrong end of a grubby American kaleidoscope. Sex, drugs, swearing and back-stabbing are rife as the show careers from melodramatic soap to filthy innuendo and, on occasion, disarmingly cogent treatments of lives lived in a bubble of privilege. Hurley can jam all the above in one line of dialogue, dressed only in a sheer black negligee — it’s all too silly for anyone to be too offended. Jack Seale.
The King's Speech
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 2010
- Tom Hooper
- 113 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Oscar-winning historical drama starring Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter and Geoffrey Rush. As part of his royal duties, Prince Albert is required to speak at public events, a task made all the more difficult owing to his severe stammer. The death of his father and subsequent abdication of his older brother means that "Bertie" is to be crowned king. Unconventional speech therapist Lionel Logue is enlisted to help the future George VI find his voice - and despite Logue's disregard for all things stately, the two men form an unlikely bond.How to watch
Why watch The King's Speech?:
In this marvellously moving tale, an Oscar-winning Colin Firth plays King George VI, the British monarch who suffered from a debilitating stammer. His wife Elizabeth (the future Queen Mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter) recruits speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) to help him, and it’s the men’s relationship that then takes centre stage. This is the type of thing the British film industry does so well – a bit of history, a bit of social comedy, a few liberties with the truth and a flag-waving finale. Stella Papamichael.
The Windsors
- 2016
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Harry Enfield, Hugh Skinner, Richard Goulding and Haydn Gwynne star in a comedy soap opera reimagining members of the British royal family as they have never been seen before.How to watch
Why watch The Windsors?:
Panto-esque, outrageous and hilarious, The Windsors never holds back. Whether it’s Camilla (Haydn Gwynne) portrayed as a scheming stepmother fixated on domination or Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (Ellie White and Celeste Dring) as dippy Sloane Rangers, the dial is turned up to 11 when it comes to its caricatures. Writers Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie have cherry-picked stories about the royals and spun them into farcical yarns over three seasons, one Christmas episode and even a Royal Wedding special. Frances Taylor.
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad
- Comedy
Summary:
(1988) Zany comedy. Leslie Nielsen stars as a hapless policeman trying to foil the assassination of the Queen (Jeannette Charles) during a state visit to the United States. With Priscilla Presley.How to watch
Why watch The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!?:
Jeannette Charles may not have had a wide-ranging career as an actress, but for over 40 years she was the go-to lookalike to portray the Queen in adverts, TV and film, from Not the Nine O’Clock News to Austin Powers in Goldmember (Netflix). Her finest moment came in the first Naked Gun film, where cop Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) tries to foil an attempt on the Queen’s life. Charles holds the Guinness world record for playing the Queen the most times and officially retired in 2014. Jamie Healy.
Spencer
- Drama
- History
- 2021
- Pablo Larraín
- 107 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Diana Spencer, struggling with mental-health problems during her Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.How to watch
Why watch Spencer?:
Princess Diana is depicted like never before in this artful chamber piece from Chilean film-maker Pablo Larraín. Historical fact is of secondary importance to atmosphere in a drama that describes itself as “a fable based on a true tragedy” and is set over three days at Sandringham in 1991. Kristen Stewart gives a superlative performance as Diana, as the princess wrestles with bulimia and self-harm. Traditionalists may spurn its freewheeling approach, but as a portrait of a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, Spencer casts a lasting spell. Max Copeman.