View from my sofa podcast

With a new episode every Tuesday, we'll sit down with a special guest to talk all things TV. Expect exclusive insight into our famous guests’ viewing habits – what shows they binge, what they snack on, what they loathe and who really controls the remote on their sofa!

Welcome to series 1 of View From My Sofa , a brand new weekly podcast hosted by Radio Times journalist, Kelly-Anne Taylor.

This season we’ve got some starry names joining us from their sofas: The Grand Tour’s James May, the genius behind Line of Duty, Jed Mercurio, and the creator of global sensation Bridget Jones, Helen Fielding, plus many more guests to be announced this season. Listen, download and subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Episode 1: James May (Live 4 October)

Listen to the episode here:

Our first guest is the one and only James May. Once the Captain Slow of BBC’s Top Gear – James and his two amigos, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, now famously travel the globe for Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour.

In this episode, James tells Kelly-Anne Taylor about the TV he watched as a child, the shows that made him the man he is today and how he uses the pause button on his remote to support his local pub.

Plus, he gives us the real story of life on the road with Hammond and Clarkson – and he reveals how his uncharacteristically reckless driving in the current season of A Grand Tour landed him in a Scandinavian A&E Department.

Write to the Radio Times Podcast and let us know your thoughts at: podcast@radiotimes.com

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV and Streaming Guides. The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe today to get each issue delivered straight to your door.