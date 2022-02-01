Winter Olympics 2022: This week's Radio Times is your essential guide
This week's issue offers a 16-day guide of the Beijing Games.
Those searching for a guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics, need look no further. This week’s Radio Times contains a comprehensive 16-day guide to the Games – an essential companion for any keen armchair viewer – covering every sport and every medal.
Plus, BBC pundits weigh in on the action – hand-picking their most anticipated Beijing 2022 highlights, and arming us with who to look out for, what we simply cannot miss and where us Brits stand a chance at a medal.
Whether you are a fan of watching people hurtling down mountains at dizzying speeds or leaping dangerously into the unknown, this guide will help you navigate the best of winter sport. Let the action begin!
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Author of This Is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay, reveals that he used writing as a coping mechanism whilst working as a doctor. He also discusses how Ben Whishaw was fully trained in surgical skills in preparation for the role – "The show has given [Ben] an interesting new skill for his CV: he can now perform caesarean sections."
- Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston admits he used to take himself far too seriously. "As a young actor, in my pursuit of the Oscar and BAFTAs and all that, I thought what I had to be was serious. I thought that great acting was straight acting. I now think the opposite."
- Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse discusses the racism she has faced and how she retaliates to trolls. "The hard stuff that I’ve been through, with the racism and discrimination, is proof that people still have a lot to learn. The more hate I receive, the more of a reason it is to carry on doing my job. I have to show young girls that anything is possible. I have to fight, and be strong."
