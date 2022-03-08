Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley is the cover star of this week's Radio Times. The British diver recently made waves at the Tokyo Olympics, both by nabbing another gold medal alongside synchronised diving partner Matty Lee – and knitting his way through the sporting event.

But, despite his diving prowess, Daley admitted to Radio Times he actually doesn't like swimming, which made the open water swim for his upcoming Comic Relief challenge a nightmare. He also revealed he wants to become a fashion designer and discussed how fans' reactions are the reason why footballers don't come out.