Tom Daley is the cover star of this week's Radio Times
The Olympic diver discusses his gruelling Comic Relief challenge and his son's penchant for jumping off high ledges.
Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley is the cover star of this week's Radio Times. The British diver recently made waves at the Tokyo Olympics, both by nabbing another gold medal alongside synchronised diving partner Matty Lee – and knitting his way through the sporting event.
But, despite his diving prowess, Daley admitted to Radio Times he actually doesn't like swimming, which made the open water swim for his upcoming Comic Relief challenge a nightmare. He also revealed he wants to become a fashion designer and discussed how fans' reactions are the reason why footballers don't come out.
Though it looks like the athlete might be considering a move away from pro diving, his son with husband Lance Black could follow in his footsteps.
“He loves to find things and jump off them and scare the living daylights out of me," Daley told Radio Times. "But then Lance says, ‘Well, what do you expect? You climb up things and jump off things for a living’… But it freaks me out. I look back and think, ‘How did my parents deal with watching me do what I do every day and not be petrified?’’”
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Joanna Lumley discusses how binge watching and stripping programmes across a few nights has made people think she's out of work and why she doesn't watch The Crown: "I know quite a lot of the royal family, and I know how distressing it must be to have your life made up and then played out as truth.”
- Ahead of the Radio 4 remake, Our Friends in the North creator Peter Flannery opens up about how the TV series contributed to the cynicism and despair around politicians he originally set out to question.
- Rebel Wilson thinks on presenting the BAFTAs and getting cancelled: “Your head is on the chopping block as the host, which is a bit scary. I get very nervous. It’s a very hard time for comedians, because what can you say without being cancelled?”
