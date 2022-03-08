The pair will literally waltz back onto our screens on 18th March for the BBC's special Comic Relief programming, set to air from 7pm.

If you've missed Strictly Come Dancing winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Red Nose Day is set to bring them back.

The nation fell in love with the dance couple during last year's edition of the show, which saw them pull off many a Strictly first.

Rose was the first deaf contestant to take part in the competition, while the pair also claimed the earliest perfect 40 score ever given by the Strictly judges thanks to their Frozen-inspired Tango on Halloween Week.

The reigning Strictly champions will perform a Waltz to Ellie Goulding's How Long Will I Love You for Red Nose Day, and we're sure it will be just as beautiful and dramatic as their much-loved Strictly ballroom performances.

Joining them for the BBC's Comic Relief fundraising event will be a series of specials, including a Ghosts sketch featuring Kylie Minogue and a Repair Shop episode where Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reprise their extras characters to blag a free fix from the team.

Meanwhile, Jack Whitehall will host the Mini Golf Challenge, which pits him against England footballers Mason Mount and Declan Rice, and Stephen Fry will read a "strictly for grown-ups" tale in Bedtime Story for Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day airs on BBC One on Friday 18th March. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.