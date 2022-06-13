Sir Paul McCartney is this week's Radio Times cover star

Flick through Mary’s photo album of Sir Paul – and discover how even she feels the pressure of taking pictures of her famous father.

As Sir Paul McCartney marks his 80th birthday at Glastonbury, his daughter Mary shares her favourite photographs of her father in this week's Radio Times magazine .

“He doesn’t really veto things," she explains. "I go through and pick out what I think are the best pictures and then he makes a selection from those. When I’m working with him I’m acutely aware that over the years he’s had his picture taken by all the world’s great photographers.”

Plus, to celebrate Glastonbury’s half-century, discover 50 unforgettable moments and surprising facts about the world’s greatest music festival.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Sir Lenny Henry talks to Clive Myrie about their shared Caribbean background, identity and integration into British society, with Sir Lenny reflecting why some areas of British life, such as Glastonbury, still seem to be predominantly white and calls for more representation in British society: “Somewhere the gatekeepers have changed, because now we’re allowed to have you on Mastermind. But how long did that take? We still want more representation because we deserve it. We are British citizens, we are colonials. We’ve been in this country, we have grown up in this country, we’ve contributed and a lot of us feel it still isn’t being reciprocated enough.”

Claudia Winkleman says turning 50 has made her more adventurous: “I loved it. I’ve basically felt 50 years old since I was 25: I love being able to stay in with no guilt, playing bridge and reading, and I love being asleep by 9pm. I did have a weird work revelation though. I’ve always been pretty risk-averse. I thought it was better to keep my head down and just do a little bit. But now I feel like doing more. I’ve done One Question, I’m currently filming [new BBC reality competition series] The Traitors and I’m doing something new next year. I apologise for all of it in advance.”

Glastonbury 2022 runs from Wednesday 22nd June to Sunday 26th June, with live coverage across the weekend on BBC TV, radio, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and online.