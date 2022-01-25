The chef, campaigner and author of 47 best-selling recipe books tells us about his new Channel 4 series, The Great Cookbook Challenge, in which he goes in search of the nation’s next big cookbook writer.

Jamie Oliver sits down to eat his own words on this week’s cover of Radio Times , as he tucks into a pile of his own cookery books.

In an exclusive interview he also discusses how despite the upsurge in cooking during the pandemic, we still don’t cook enough at home – and reveals his fear that takeaway delivery companies are ruining the nation’s waistline.

Oliver also weighs in on how our failure to teach cookery properly at school has contributed to the rise in mental health issues in society.

Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:

Comedian Ed Gamble, who is joining Great British Menu as a judge, talks about how despite warnings to just taste the contestant’s dishes, he couldn’t stop himself polishing off each plate.

Mary Beard explores the history of forbidden subjects in art and reveals the images she struggles to look at.

Andi and Miquita Oliver discuss their relationship, revealing how therapy has helped them get on better and how Miquita struggled with her heritage as a teenager.

Raymond Blanc reveals his dislike of white bread and why Delia was right to encourage people to cook with tinned and frozen food.



