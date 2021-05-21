Great British Menu 2022 start date: Judges, contestants and latest news

We may only just be reaching the conclusion to series 16 of Great British Menu, but that doesn’t stop us from casting our eye to the future and what the 2022 series of the show will have in store for us and the contestants.

The show has been going for quite some time now, having made its debut in 2006, and it shows no signs of slowing down, remaining just as popular as ever. Along with Masterchef it is one of the top BBC cooking shows.

While we wait for the new series to be confirmed, we can still look ahead. Here’s everything we know so far about series 17.

Will Great British Menu return for series 17?

While the BBC hasn’t yet confirmed it’s renewed the show, we have no reason to expect the 2021 finale marks the end of the show as a whole.

It’s a bit of an institution at this point and we have only recently seen changes to the host and judging line-up which isn’t something we imagine they would have done if they had an eye on calling time on the competition.

So, in all likelihood, it will be back; we just need to wait for the BBC to announce it before we can say that with 100 per cent certainty.

We’re also still waiting to hear if there will be a Christmas special in 2021, which is something that doesn’t tend to get revealed until much closer to the time.

Great British Menu series 17 start date

While the next series of Great British Menu is yet to be officially confirmed, we would expect it to start next year, in 2022.

Great British Menu judges

Oliver Peyton, Matthew Fort and Rachel Khoo made up the judging line-up for 2021, with Rachel making her judging debut on the series after taking over from former judge Andy Oliver, who made the leap from judge to host.

It was a good refresh for the judging panel and gave the series a bit of a new feel. We expect the same judges for 2022 and all signs are that Andy will be back to once again take on hosting duties.

Who are the chefs competing on Great British Menu series 17?

It’s a bit too early to say yet considering series 16 is only just wrapping up but we normally find out the full chef line-up way ahead of time and we expect that to be the case with the 2022 series.

As soon as we start to hear rumblings about who is taking part we will update you!

Where is Great British Menu filmed?

Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire in a specially built studio kitchen is the place where the show is shot – mostly, anyway. The final banquet takes place at a secret prestigious location. Past banquets have been held at the Royal Albert Hall and Abbey Road Studios, so they do go big!

