Queen of the South season 5 UK release date: Where to watch

Season five is set to be the final outing for action thriller Queen of the South.

The show follows Teresa Mendoza, a Mexican woman who builds a vast and lucrative drug empire that changes her life. Fans will remember that season four ended with an untimely death and a menacing threat, which looks to be a strong theme in the upcoming series.

The new season has already reached its conclusion in the US, but there are no spoilers here, don’t worry! We’re still waiting for a UK release date, but read on for everything we know so far about Queen of the South’s final season.

Queen of the South season 5 UK release date

Unfortunately there is currently no confirmation of a UK release date for Queen of the South, but we’ll be sure to update you with new information as it comes in. The American crime drama usually faces a lengthy delay in reaching UK screens, with the ongoing pandemic also having an impact. So we may still have a while to wait before we can catch up on Teresa’s fate.

Where to watch Queen of the South

The first four seasons of Queen of the South can be found on Netflix. Upon its release we expect season five to stream there too.

**Warning – the rest of this article contains spoilers for Queen of the South season four**

How many episodes are in Queen of the South season 5?

Since it began in 2016, Queen of the South has traditionally run for 13 episodes per season. However season five will be slightly shorter, with just ten episodes left in the story.

Queen of the South cast

The season four finale saw the tragic death of Teresa’s godson Tony Parra in an explosion, so actor Julian Silva will not be returning. Going forward, the final season will of course see Alice Braga back as Teresa, with Hemky Madera also returning, having portrayed Pote Galvez since the show began.

Actress Molly Burnett, who plays Pote’s girlfriend Kelly Anne Van Awken has been promoted from her recurring role to series regular.

Peter Gadiot reprises his role as James Valdez – mentor, friend and lover to Teresa. Alimi Ballard, who joined Queen of the South as street gang leader and jazz club owner Marcel Dumas in its penultimate season, also features once again in season five.

Queen of the South season 5 trailer

While UK fans await news of a release date, we can at least enjoy the season five trailer, which has been available online since March 2021.

Queen of the South seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.