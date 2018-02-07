But if you're a big Morgan fan, not to worry: he'll be back.

ITV has confirmed that the breakfast TV host is taking a two-week break starting on Monday. In his absence, Richard Madeley and Jeremy Kyle will take his place on the sofa.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (ITV)

Morgan seemed unusually jolly this morning (Wednesday 7th February), which was explained when co-host Susanna Reid joked: "You're only happy because you're going away for a short break."

Piers responded: "Yes, I'm going to film more for my Serial Killer series. I won't be back for a long time now so you can relax."

Will he pop into the White House while he's stateside to pay a visit to his pal Donald Trump? If he does, we are sure to hear about it on Twitter.