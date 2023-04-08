A post from the official S Club 7 Twitter account said the band had been "truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul" and that "there are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

Tributes have come pouring in for Paul Cattermole after the former S Club 7 star suddenly passed away aged 46 on Friday 7th April.

The tribute continued: "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Cattermole's death was announced in a joint statement by the band and his family members yesterday. No cause of death has been given at this stage but it is not being treated as suspicious.

The news comes just a few weeks after it had been announced that S Club 7 were set to reunite for their first tour since 2015, with the band planning to perform at 11 venues around the UK and Ireland from October 2023.

Famous figures from across the entertainment industry have expressed their sadness at the news, with Rylan Clark writing: "Sending all the love to you all."

TV presenter Vernon Kay wrote: "This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, Smash Hits poll winners, Paul and S Club were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.”

More like this

And Lorraine Kelly added: "This is so sad. Lovely man and he was so looking forward to the #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them all many times and struck by how gentle and shy he was."

Meanwhile, the band's manager Simon Fuller released a statement expressing that he was "deeply shocked and saddened by this news."

"Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed."

Other people to pay tribute include broadcaster India Willoughby, who wrote: "Omg. Such sad news. Paul was always my favourite. Cheeky smile. Be with the brightest stars now. Love and condolences to all his family and friends."

Advertisement

And BBC Radio 2 DJ Owain Wyn Evans added: "I am so sad to hear this. Sending love."