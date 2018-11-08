"I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other," she explained to reporters after the ceremony. "I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't'!'"

“He’s looking wonderful and doing so well,” she added. “He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you.'”

Thompson continued: “It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys [William and Harry], and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad [Prince Charles],” Thompson added. “It’s a very lovely feeling.”

The actress also spoke about how she plans to use the honour to draw attention to issues close to her heart: "I'm very outspoken, politically, I'm a card-carrying feminist, human rights advocate […] the establishment needs more people who can speak up for those things."

Advertisement

In October this year, Thompson started filming for new BBC drama Years and Years from former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies. The series charts the story of one family, beginning in 2019 and stretching 15 years into the future.