One of the undoubted highlights is the new limited series Inventing Anna , which sees Ozark star Julia Garner play notorious con-women Anna Sorokin – who defrauded banks, hotels, and wealthy acquaintances out of millions of pounds by posing as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey.

We might only be a month in, but it's already been a busy year for Netflix – and there's a lot more to look forward to as we head into February.

And there's good news for fans of Vikings – spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, which is set around a century after the events of the epic Norse saga, debuts towards the end of the month, and promises to be every bit as big as its predecessor.

There's also the return of Steve Carell comedy Space Force, hit dating series Love Is Blind and popular drama Sweet Magnolias, not to mention a whole host of brand new shows from around the world.

As for films, new releases include Jean-Pierre Jeunet's sci-fi flick Bigbug and the latest reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, while older films including Meet the Parents, Brokeback Mountain, and The Peacemaker all join the platform.

Read on for everything you need to know about the titles coming to Netflix this month.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tuesday 1st February

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese season 1 Animated kids series about a boy, a girl, a dog, a cat, a mouse, and a piece of cheese who live together

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Christmas TV movie about an ambitious doctor who learns that the small Alaskan town she has recently moved to is hiding a holiday secret

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 4 Fourth run of the kids' animation about a cat enthusiast and her many adventures

Guest House (2020) Comedy film about an engaged couple who move into their dream home – only to find that a perennial party animal lives in the guesthouse

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 The latest season of the long-running raucous sitcom starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito

Meet the Parents (2000) Popular rom-com starring Robert DeNiro and Ben Stiller, about a man who does not make a good first impression when meeting his girlfriend's father

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Dutch film that tells the true story of the real-life relationship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar

Raising Dion season 2 Second season of the sci-fi show, which follows a single mother who must hide her young son's superpowers while investigating their origins

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2018) Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut, telling the true story of Malawian teenager William Kamkwamba, who created a crop-saving wind turbine

The Peacemaker (1997) Action thriller starring Nicole Kidman and George Clooney, in which a White House scientist teams up with a military agent to track down missing nuclear warheads

Wednesday 2nd February

Dark Desire season 2 The Spanish thriller series returns for a second run

MeatEater season 10 part 2 The latest instalment of the hunting-based American reality TV series

The Tinder Swindler True crime documentary series about a group of women who aim to track down a man who conned them on a dating app, hoping to recover the millions of dollars he stole

Thursday 3rd February

Finding Ola season 1 Egyptian series about a woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery after a life-altering event

Kid Cosmic season 3 Latest season of the kids' animation about an imaginative boy who acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings

Murderville season 1 Improvisational comedy starring Will Arnett as an eccentric detective whoteams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders

Friday 4th February

Looop Lapeta (2022) Hindi-language sci-fi thriller about a woman who has to break out of a curious cycle of dead ends after her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash

Sweet Magnolias season 2 The popular drama series returns for another run following several women living in the Southern town of Serenity

Through My Window (2022) Spanish romance film about a girl who strikes up a relationship with her next-door neighbour

Saturday 5th February

Brokeback Mountain (2005) Ang Lee's Oscar-winning Western romance starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal who fall in love while employed to mind sheep on the titular mountain

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2008) Richard Gere stars in this drama based on a real story, about a man who takes in an abandoned dog at the local railway station

Sunday 6th February

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) Animated film version of Jules Verne's classic and much-adapted novel

The Hunt (2020) Survival satire film in which powerful elites capture and try to hunt down a group of people, whom they refer to as "deplorables"

The Photograph (2020) Romance film about a reporter and a curator whose relationship begins to deteriorate when the former gets a job in London

Tuesday 8th February

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) Anime film about a little girl who learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo

Love Is Blind: Japan season 1 The first batch of episodes for the Japanese version of the popular dating show

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? Stand-up special from US comic Ms. Pat, which covers growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era and what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention

Wednesday 9th February

Catching Killers season 2 Second run for the true-crime documentary series investigating a variety of cases

Disenchantment part 4 The animated fantasy series from Matt Groening returns for another run

Only Jokes Allowed season 1 Comedy series that sees six of South Africa's top comics take center stage and showcase their talents

The Big Shot Game Show season 1 Brazilian reality series that sees entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges

The Privelege (2022) German teen horror in which a wealthy teenager and his friends uncover a dark secret at their elite school

Thursday 10th February

Into the Wind (2022) Czech film about two siblings whose yacht journey takes a turn when a young documentary filmmaker comes aboard

Friday 11th February

Anne+: The Film (2022) Dutch film in which a queer twenty-something aims to finish a novel so she can move to Montreal for her relationship

Bigbug (2022) Dystopian sci-fi film set in 2050 from French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, in which a group of suburbanites is locked in for their own protection by their household robots

Inventing Anna Drama based on the real story of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites

Love and Leashes (2022) South Korean rom-com based on the webtoon Moral Sense

Love Is Blind season 2 The popular dating show returns for another season

Love Tactics (2022) Turkish film about an ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger who don't believe in love and so place a bet with each other to make the other fall head over heels

Tall Girl 2 (2022) Sequel to the 2019 comedy film, with Jodi this time dealing with her newfound popularity

Toy Boy season 2 Ashley Waters returns for second Netflix season of the hit crime drama – and the fourth in total – after the series was picked up by the streamer from Channel 4 in 2019

Sunday 13th February

The Kill Team (2019) War drama in which an American Private in Afghanistan considers turning whistleblower to expose war crimes

Monday 14th February

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire season 1 Italian drama series about a seemingly happy marriage that is threatening to fall apart

Fishbowl Wives season 1 Japanese drama following six women living in the same apartment tower, who all cross the line into infidelity

Tuesday 15th February

Ridley Jones season 3 New run of the animated kids show in which the title character and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History's treasures

Wednesday 16th February

Jeen-Yuhs First act of a three-part documentary examining the life of one of the most famous people on the planet: Kanye West

Secrets of Summer season 1 Kids TV show set at a remote Argentine resort

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season 2 Second run for the reality series following collectors who tune into the "Swap Shop" radio show to get the scoop on deals on cars, comics, clown statues and more

Thursday 17th February

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) Drama film about a boy with a limb difference who makes a daring decision while running from the Nazis

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Several seasons of the long-running reality series arrive on Netflix

Young Wallander season 2: Killer Shadow The second season of the show exploring the early days in the police career of the legendary fictional Swedish detective

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Supernatural action thriller that serves as a sequel to the first season of the TV series Wu Assassins

Friday 18th February

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) Documentary film that explores two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people

One of Us Is Lying season 1 American high school series in which five students find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery while in detention

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) Longer special of the animated kids show

Space Force season 2 The comedy about the creation of US Space Force returns for a second run, with Steve Carell and John Malkovich again among the stars

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Latest reboot of the hit horror franchise, with another group of teenagers finding themselves face to face with deranged serial killer Leatherface

The Cuphead Show! season 1 Animated show based on the hit video game of the same name

Sunday 20th February

Don’t Kill Me (2022) Italian film about a young woman who resuscitates after dying of a drugs overdose with her lover

Tuesday 22nd February

Cat Burglar season 1 Animated interactive show in which viewers answer trivia questions to help Rowdy the Cat steal some prized paintings

Race: Bubba Wallace Documentary series following race car driver Bubba Wallace's rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver

Friday 25th February

Back to 15 season 1 Brazilian series in which a 30-year-old accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15

Merlí: Sapere Aude season 1 Spanish teen drama that serves as a sequel and spin-off of the popular Merlí series

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) American comic Perry reprises his role as Madea for this special – which includes a guest appearance from Brendan O’Carroll as Mrs Brown

Advertisement

Vikings: Valhalla season 1 Spin-off series to the hit historical drama Vikings, set a century later and telling the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history