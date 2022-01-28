What's new on Netflix in February 2022 – all the shows and movies coming up
Inventing Anna, Vikings: Valhalla and the return of Love is Blind are among the highlights of the streamer's February slate.
We might only be a month in, but it's already been a busy year for Netflix – and there's a lot more to look forward to as we head into February.
One of the undoubted highlights is the new limited series Inventing Anna, which sees Ozark star Julia Garner play notorious con-women Anna Sorokin – who defrauded banks, hotels, and wealthy acquaintances out of millions of pounds by posing as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey.
And there's good news for fans of Vikings – spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, which is set around a century after the events of the epic Norse saga, debuts towards the end of the month, and promises to be every bit as big as its predecessor.
There's also the return of Steve Carell comedy Space Force, hit dating series Love Is Blind and popular drama Sweet Magnolias, not to mention a whole host of brand new shows from around the world.
As for films, new releases include Jean-Pierre Jeunet's sci-fi flick Bigbug and the latest reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, while older films including Meet the Parents, Brokeback Mountain, and The Peacemaker all join the platform.
Read on for everything you need to know about the titles coming to Netflix this month.
Tuesday 1st February
Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese season 1 Animated kids series about a boy, a girl, a dog, a cat, a mouse, and a piece of cheese who live together
Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Christmas TV movie about an ambitious doctor who learns that the small Alaskan town she has recently moved to is hiding a holiday secret
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 4 Fourth run of the kids' animation about a cat enthusiast and her many adventures
Guest House (2020) Comedy film about an engaged couple who move into their dream home – only to find that a perennial party animal lives in the guesthouse
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 The latest season of the long-running raucous sitcom starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito
Meet the Parents (2000) Popular rom-com starring Robert DeNiro and Ben Stiller, about a man who does not make a good first impression when meeting his girlfriend's father
My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Dutch film that tells the true story of the real-life relationship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar
Raising Dion season 2 Second season of the sci-fi show, which follows a single mother who must hide her young son's superpowers while investigating their origins
The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2018) Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut, telling the true story of Malawian teenager William Kamkwamba, who created a crop-saving wind turbine
The Peacemaker (1997) Action thriller starring Nicole Kidman and George Clooney, in which a White House scientist teams up with a military agent to track down missing nuclear warheads
Wednesday 2nd February
Dark Desire season 2 The Spanish thriller series returns for a second run
MeatEater season 10 part 2 The latest instalment of the hunting-based American reality TV series
The Tinder Swindler True crime documentary series about a group of women who aim to track down a man who conned them on a dating app, hoping to recover the millions of dollars he stole
Thursday 3rd February
Finding Ola season 1 Egyptian series about a woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery after a life-altering event
Kid Cosmic season 3 Latest season of the kids' animation about an imaginative boy who acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings
Murderville season 1 Improvisational comedy starring Will Arnett as an eccentric detective whoteams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders
Friday 4th February
Looop Lapeta (2022) Hindi-language sci-fi thriller about a woman who has to break out of a curious cycle of dead ends after her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash
Sweet Magnolias season 2 The popular drama series returns for another run following several women living in the Southern town of Serenity
Through My Window (2022) Spanish romance film about a girl who strikes up a relationship with her next-door neighbour
Saturday 5th February
Brokeback Mountain (2005) Ang Lee's Oscar-winning Western romance starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal who fall in love while employed to mind sheep on the titular mountain
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2008) Richard Gere stars in this drama based on a real story, about a man who takes in an abandoned dog at the local railway station
Sunday 6th February
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) Animated film version of Jules Verne's classic and much-adapted novel
The Hunt (2020) Survival satire film in which powerful elites capture and try to hunt down a group of people, whom they refer to as "deplorables"
The Photograph (2020) Romance film about a reporter and a curator whose relationship begins to deteriorate when the former gets a job in London
Tuesday 8th February
Child of Kamiari Month (2021) Anime film about a little girl who learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo
Love Is Blind: Japan season 1 The first batch of episodes for the Japanese version of the popular dating show
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? Stand-up special from US comic Ms. Pat, which covers growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era and what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention
Wednesday 9th February
Catching Killers season 2 Second run for the true-crime documentary series investigating a variety of cases
Disenchantment part 4 The animated fantasy series from Matt Groening returns for another run
Only Jokes Allowed season 1 Comedy series that sees six of South Africa's top comics take center stage and showcase their talents
The Big Shot Game Show season 1 Brazilian reality series that sees entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges
The Privelege (2022) German teen horror in which a wealthy teenager and his friends uncover a dark secret at their elite school
Thursday 10th February
Into the Wind (2022) Czech film about two siblings whose yacht journey takes a turn when a young documentary filmmaker comes aboard
Friday 11th February
Anne+: The Film (2022) Dutch film in which a queer twenty-something aims to finish a novel so she can move to Montreal for her relationship
Bigbug (2022) Dystopian sci-fi film set in 2050 from French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, in which a group of suburbanites is locked in for their own protection by their household robots
Inventing Anna Drama based on the real story of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites
Love and Leashes (2022) South Korean rom-com based on the webtoon Moral Sense
Love Is Blind season 2 The popular dating show returns for another season
Love Tactics (2022) Turkish film about an ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger who don't believe in love and so place a bet with each other to make the other fall head over heels
Tall Girl 2 (2022) Sequel to the 2019 comedy film, with Jodi this time dealing with her newfound popularity
Toy Boy season 2 Ashley Waters returns for second Netflix season of the hit crime drama – and the fourth in total – after the series was picked up by the streamer from Channel 4 in 2019
Sunday 13th February
The Kill Team (2019) War drama in which an American Private in Afghanistan considers turning whistleblower to expose war crimes
Monday 14th February
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire season 1 Italian drama series about a seemingly happy marriage that is threatening to fall apart
Fishbowl Wives season 1 Japanese drama following six women living in the same apartment tower, who all cross the line into infidelity
Tuesday 15th February
Ridley Jones season 3 New run of the animated kids show in which the title character and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History's treasures
Wednesday 16th February
Jeen-Yuhs First act of a three-part documentary examining the life of one of the most famous people on the planet: Kanye West
Secrets of Summer season 1 Kids TV show set at a remote Argentine resort
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season 2 Second run for the reality series following collectors who tune into the "Swap Shop" radio show to get the scoop on deals on cars, comics, clown statues and more
Thursday 17th February
Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) Drama film about a boy with a limb difference who makes a daring decision while running from the Nazis
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Several seasons of the long-running reality series arrive on Netflix
Young Wallander season 2: Killer Shadow The second season of the show exploring the early days in the police career of the legendary fictional Swedish detective
Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Supernatural action thriller that serves as a sequel to the first season of the TV series Wu Assassins
Friday 18th February
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) Documentary film that explores two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people
One of Us Is Lying season 1 American high school series in which five students find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery while in detention
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) Longer special of the animated kids show
Space Force season 2 The comedy about the creation of US Space Force returns for a second run, with Steve Carell and John Malkovich again among the stars
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Latest reboot of the hit horror franchise, with another group of teenagers finding themselves face to face with deranged serial killer Leatherface
The Cuphead Show! season 1 Animated show based on the hit video game of the same name
Sunday 20th February
Don’t Kill Me (2022) Italian film about a young woman who resuscitates after dying of a drugs overdose with her lover
Tuesday 22nd February
Cat Burglar season 1 Animated interactive show in which viewers answer trivia questions to help Rowdy the Cat steal some prized paintings
Race: Bubba Wallace Documentary series following race car driver Bubba Wallace's rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver
Friday 25th February
Back to 15 season 1 Brazilian series in which a 30-year-old accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15
Merlí: Sapere Aude season 1 Spanish teen drama that serves as a sequel and spin-off of the popular Merlí series
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) American comic Perry reprises his role as Madea for this special – which includes a guest appearance from Brendan O’Carroll as Mrs Brown
Vikings: Valhalla season 1 Spin-off series to the hit historical drama Vikings, set a century later and telling the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history
