Fleabag, Hamlet, Frankenstein and Ian McKellen stage shows to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Miss theatre? Amazon Prime Video will be bringing subscribers a whole hot of National Theatre plays, including Fleabag, Hamlet and the double Sherlock-starring Frankenstein.

The partnership will also bring Ian McKellen On Stage to the small screen for the first time. In it, the actor performs extracts from some of his most iconic performances to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had previously partnered up with the streamer to raise funds for theatre workers affected by the pandemic, making the play that started it all available on the streamer for a limited amount of time.

The Fleabag One Woman show, alongside other iconic stage plays starring the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, will be available to watch from 11th June.

Speaking of the partnership, Amazon’s Head of Content UK, Ireland and Nordics said: “The National Theatre have brought us some of the most memorable theatrical productions of the past decade, and we are delighted to give our customers across the UK and Ireland an opportunity to experience them. The cream of UK acting talent so often started their career in theatre, and we want to shine a light on the incredible heritage we have here.”

Lisa Burger, Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre, added: “Over 12 years of broadcasting British theatre into cinemas with NT Live, we have built up an incredible array of filmed productions. It is with enormous pride that we announce this new collaboration with Amazon to share four productions for audiences to enjoy across the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.

“As theatre-makers continue to be impacted by the pandemic, this will also enable us to further support the artists behind the work. Audiences will have the best seat in the house for some of the most popular British productions of the last decade.”

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to plan your viewing or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.