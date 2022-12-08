Inspired by his great-great-great grandfather John Cadbury, James Cadbury, the founder of Love Cocoa, created the brand with the purpose of making great-tasting chocolate here in Great Britain, in a way that’s loved by its customers, the planet and its people to create a fairer, more sustainable chocolate industry.

This Christmas, Radio Times has joined forces with Love Cocoa to offer our readers the opportunity to claim a bar of delicious Love Cocoa chocolate as a special festive treat! The bars come in beautifully designed packaging — perfect for a gift, or to enjoy for yourself. Flavours may vary.

Share photos of your Christmassy homes with your Radio Times double issue and Love Cocoa bar on social media using #ChristmasRadioTimes — and we will post our favourites!

The Christmas double issue will be on sale nationwide on Tuesday 13 December, or earlier in some areas.

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR LOVE COCOA CHOCOLATE (England, Scotland and Wales see below)

(Northern Ireland click here)

Redeem free in-store at Ryman

Cut out the coupon on the offer page in your Christmas double issue of Radio Times (no need to fill out the coupon) and take it to your nearest Ryman store by 6 January 2023 (while stocks last; flavours may vary).

To find your nearest Ryman store visit ryman.co.uk/storefinder.

OR redeem by post

Complete the coupon on the offer page, including your payment details to cover £2.45 postage and fulfilment. Post the coupon to the address printed in the magazine. The coupon must be received by 16 December 2022 for the best chance of delivery by Christmas.

Postal closing date: 31 January 2023.

*£2.45 charge applies if you claim via post, to cover postage and fulfilment cost.

Terms and conditions

The Love Cocoa 75g chocolate bar is subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those redeeming at Ryman stores by 6 January 2023 or, in respect of postal redemption, coupons received by 31 January 2023. Only one free chocolate bar per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the promotional Love Cocoa chocolate bars as described above (selected lines only, flavours may vary — customer will receive one of three flavours). Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. We cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK for applications in England, Wales and Scotland; for applications from Northern Ireland, please see the Northern Ireland edition of Radio Times for offer details.

Advertisement

Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd. Your personal information will be processed and stored in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which can be viewed here.