The star, who is also known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter movies, passed away on Monday (7th November), according to The Sun .

Carry On actor Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98.

Phillips had been battling illness and previously suffered two strokes.

His wife Zara Carr led tributes to the actor and said: "I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.

"He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."

She continued: "When we married he cheekily introduced me to the press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen."

The actor was best known for his "Well hello", "I say" and "Ding dong" catchphrases in the Carry On film franchise, which were released between 1958 and 1978.

He also starred in a number of films, including Harry Potter, and appeared opposite Angelia Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Phillips also served in World War II as a Second Lieutenant in the Royal Artillery.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media for Phillips following the tragic news of his passing.

Actor Stuart Anthony (EastEnders) shared his condolences, writing on Twitter: "The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips."

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars) also said: "One of the wonderful elements of doing #TheKumars42 was combining guests like here, Madness and the wonderful #LesliePhillips, who couldn't have been more of a gent. A truly warm, funny and gentle man #RIPLesliePhillips."

Author Martin Knight Tweeted: "R.I.P. Leslie Phillips. You didn’t quite Carry On until 100, but Ding Dong! you had a spiffing good try."

Film producer Jonathon Sothcott added: "#LesliePhillips has left us. But how much joy he’s left us with. A wonderful, polished comic actor with one of entertainment’s favourite voices. The last of his kind - the guard really is changing. Goodbye. RIP."