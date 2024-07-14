Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe teases shock for fans in Mercedes time jump
The star revealed that viewers can expect "unbelievable and mindblowing" developments regarding her character.
Jennifer Metcalfe has been playing Mercedes McQueen on Hollyoaks for almost two decades – but the actor has claimed that what's coming for her character is unlike anything she's experienced since making her debut in 2006.
The soap is set to jump forwards a year this September when it moves from five episodes a week to three, with fans having to wave goodbye to some much-loved and long-running characters in the process, including Mercedes' lover Warren (Jamie Lomas).
And speaking at the first ever edition of the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards sponsored by Inspired Villages, Metcalfe teased that when we pick up with her story 12 months into the future, there are going to be some big shocks in store for viewers.
"We're going to see Mercedes totally different to... we've ever, ever seen her before," she explained during an exclusive interview. "Over the, like, last 20 years when producers have given the storylines, I've been like: 'Oh yeah. that's a little bit different.'
"[But] how we're going to see her in the jump forward, the year jump forward is, like, unbelievable and mindblowing and I can't wait to play it as an actor."
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This tallies with previous quotes from Metcalfe following news that she had been shortlisted for the Best Actress award, with the star telling RadioTimes.com at the time that "I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about a storyline."
She added, "I’m going to have to dig really deep, it’s somewhere she has never gone before and I’m still not sure how Mercedes goes there but I’ll figure that out once I get the scripts and start working on them."
It's certainly going to be intriguing to find out exactly where things go, but whatever these big changes end up being we know that some major developments are in the pipeline for Mercedes – not least the birth of her twins.
Read more:
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal teases big drama for Suki, Eve and the 'dysfunctional' Panesars
- Coronation Street’s Peter Ash on how Rob Burrow inspired Paul’s heartbreaking MND storyline
- Hollyoaks' Kieron Richardson reveals Ste's darkest moment and dramatic future ahead
- Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter on how cancer changed Chas and her take on Belle and Tom’s storyline
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the nominees!
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.