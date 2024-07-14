And speaking at the first ever edition of the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards sponsored by Inspired Villages, Metcalfe teased that when we pick up with her story 12 months into the future, there are going to be some big shocks in store for viewers.

"We're going to see Mercedes totally different to... we've ever, ever seen her before," she explained during an exclusive interview. "Over the, like, last 20 years when producers have given the storylines, I've been like: 'Oh yeah. that's a little bit different.'

"[But] how we're going to see her in the jump forward, the year jump forward is, like, unbelievable and mindblowing and I can't wait to play it as an actor."

This tallies with previous quotes from Metcalfe following news that she had been shortlisted for the Best Actress award, with the star telling RadioTimes.com at the time that "I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about a storyline."

She added, "I’m going to have to dig really deep, it’s somewhere she has never gone before and I’m still not sure how Mercedes goes there but I’ll figure that out once I get the scripts and start working on them."

It's certainly going to be intriguing to find out exactly where things go, but whatever these big changes end up being we know that some major developments are in the pipeline for Mercedes – not least the birth of her twins.

