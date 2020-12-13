This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But how can Mrs Coulter control the Spectres, and how does this compare with the books? We’ve broken it down for you below.

How does Mrs Coulter control the Spectres?

Will and a Spectre in His Dark Materials (BBC)

In the TV adaptation, Wilson’s Coulter tells Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) that she’s able to resist and control the Spectres thanks to her own powers of self-control, implied to be the same process she uses to separate from her daemon.

“They consume what makes us human, so I just hid that from them,” she says. “I suppress myself.”

This twist had been teed up somewhat by His Dark Materials’ previous episode, where Mrs Coulter locked her golden monkey daemon in a bedroom and left him behind while she travelled “our” world.

To any normal inhabitant of Lyra’s world, this process should have been painful if not impossible – but as Coulter told Boreal at the time, she had enough self-control (or rather, ability to suppress her inner self) to make it work.

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials (BBC)

Of course, another question that presents itself is how Mrs Coulter knew that this technique would work, or why she’d even risk it – but there’s another clue to this in the episode. Earlier, when meeting one of the Spectres’ victims, Boreal noted the similarity to the process Coulter and her allies had carried out in the previous series, where they’d managed to cut the link between children and their daemons.

“It’s almost like Spectres sever their victims,” Boreal offers, though Mrs Coulter notes it’s stronger, adding “we can learn from this.”

Clearly, she did. Noting the connection between what the Spectres do to their victims and daemons may have led Mrs Coulter to realise that she was uniquely suited to resisting them, given that she could suppress that part of herself.

And interestingly these details are new for the TV series, with the books offering a rather different explanation for the Coulter/Spectre match-up.

How does Mrs Coulter control the Spectres in the His Dark Materials books?

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials (BBC)

In the His Dark Materials books, Mrs Coulter tells Boreal that she’s able to control the Spectres through negotiation, imparting to them the idea that she’ll be able to bring them to more prey by following her.

She also inspires them to learn that they can fly for the first time, whereas in the TV series they appear to be able to achieve this without her.

Obviously the new interpretation in the TV series marks a significant change, but it’s possible it’s not quite as drastic an alteration as it first appears. In the books Mrs Coulter is hinted to be able to separate from her daemon, and there’s no guarantee that she was telling Boreal the truth when she said her Spectre control was down to some sort of negotiation.

On the other hand, there’s something oddly appropriate about her magnetically manipulative character being able to strong-arm the supernatural. Both explanations work pretty well, when you think about it.

