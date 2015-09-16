Yes, you can now finally pick up the full collection draped in your house colours, with intricate little designs and motifs representing Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin respectively.

The new covers come hot on the heels of last year's illustrated offerings, which depicted some of the most iconic scenes from the book series.

The even come in their own presentation 'trunks', not unlike those the young witches and wizards take with them when they head off to Hogwarts...

With Fantastic Beasts now in production and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child due to hit the West End next year, Potter fever is most definitely on the rise, meaning the books will be on many a Christmas list - as always.

These particular collections might set you back a fair few gold galleons though: Juniper's advertising them for $275 a pop.