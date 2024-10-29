Justin is now an adult, married and with two children, and no longer a wizard – that is, until Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, and Justin realises he must dust off his magical skills to mentor a wizard-in-training.

Other than Henrie, who's starring at the helm, and Gomez, who's guest starring in one episode, the show features an all-star new cast, but fans will be pleased to hear there are more Russo cameos in store throughout the series.

But when are episodes set to be released? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule.

When will episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place be released?

Selena Gomez and David Henrie in Wizards of Waverly Place. Disney

The sequel series will premiere on Tuesday 29th October 2024 on Disney Channel, with the first two episodes airing at 8pm ET/ PT.

The first eight episodes will be available on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th October.

Disney has confirmed there will be 10 episodes in total.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release schedule

Following the network premiere, two new episodes will be released back-to-back on October 30th on the Disney Channel.

Beginning on 8th November, episode premieres will shift to Fridays at 8pm ET, with two episodes being released weekly.

The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - 29th October 2024

Episode 2 - 29th October 2024

Episode 3 - 30th October 2024

Episode 4 - 30th October 2024

Episode 5 - 8th November 2024

Episode 6 - 8th November 2024

Episode 7 - 15th November 2024

Episode 8 - 15th November 2024

Episode 9 - 22nd November 2024

Episode 10 - 22nd November 2024

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Tuesday 29th October 2024

