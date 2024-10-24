But when Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realises he must dust off his wand to mentor the wizard-in-training.

While the show features an all new cast, with Henrie at the helm and Gomez guest starring in just one episode - will there be more Russos along the way?

The cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Disney/Eric McCandless

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the question was posed to Henrie who didn't hold anything back.

"You will see more Russo cameos, so stay tuned," Henrie said, biting his tongue to not reveal too much.

"We want everyone back on the show. We've been saying that since day one, we absolutely want everyone to come back. They were an intricate part of the original, and we want to bring everyone back."

Fans of the original show were sent into overdrive last month when Henrie shared a photo of Gregg Sulkin, who played werewolf Mason Greyback, on set of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Speaking of Sulkin's visit to set, Henrie told RadioTimes.com: "Greg's still one of my best friends. I see him all the time, and we're excited to get everyone back whenever it is available for their schedules."

Could this mean a Wizards vs Werewolves part 2? Well, fans will just have to wait and see!

As Henrie returns to the world of Wizards 12 years on, he shared its importance to let in a new generation of fans into the Russo world, all while staying true to the original.

"Selena [Gomez] kept talking about this and we were like, 'There's a whole generation of kids that don't know our show. Let's bring it back. Let's do a new series for them,'" Henrie explained.

He continued: "But at the same time, give a big warm hug to the original fans and let them know, as they're watching it, that we care about them. The engine of the show is largely contingent on the original show as well and what happened from the last time you saw our characters to now.

"The mystery involved is a big portion of it, so they'll definitely feel loved and appreciated, and a whole new fan will get to experience the Russo magic."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be available on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th October.

