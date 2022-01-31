The Witcher boss shares season 3 update ahead of production

Production has yet to officially begin, but boss Lauren Hissrich is already hard at work on Geralt of Rivia and co's third Netflix outing.

Though it took slightly longer than anticipated thanks to the pandemic, The Witcher 's second season finally arrived on Netflix at the end of 2021 – and a third is already under way.

"The first scout of #TheWitcher S3," the showrunner posted on her Instagram alongside a picture of the scouting team in the woods.

The picture was location tagged in London, meaning it's likely season 3 will continue to film in the UK, having moved its base to England after filming season one mostly in Hungary.

Executive producer Steve Gaub also posted about location scouting for The Witcher's third season.

"Another day, another scout on @witchernetflix," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of a particularly intriguing uprooted tree.

"This looks like something a dwarf would use to hide from the Deathless Mother. But then again, we know the Deathless Mother is now roaming around in a different sphere, right @aniamarson49 ?!" he added, tagging actress Ania Marson.

Those who are all caught up will know he's referencing the The Witcher season 2 ending, which saw Ciri, Geralt and Yennefer transported to a different dimension, implied to be where the Deathless Mother is originally from.

There is plenty of Witcher content to tide fans over until Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan return, however, including spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin.