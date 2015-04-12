Forget Paris, Barcelona, Berlin or Marrakech because it's all about medieval fantasy kingdoms right now in the travel world (or at least this writer's head).

From Qarth to King's Landing, from The Wall to the Eyrie, the lands of the mesmerising drama Game of Thrones have it all. Whether you want an easy-going family trip through the sweltering desert or a near-death experience on a 700-metre wall of ice, we'll find the perfect trip for you.