The Wheel of Time continues to turn!
The Wheel of Time is about to turn once more in season 3, as Rand Al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), AKA The Dragon Reborn, heads to the Aiel Waste.
Season 3, which is based on the fourth novel in Robert Jordan's fantasy series, The Shadow Rising, has been described as showrunner Rafe Judkins as the closest book adaptation yet.
It'll not only see the White Tower divided and the Forsaken hunting down the Dragon Reborn after they were released by Ishmael at the end of season 2, but Rand forced to face his own impending madness.
So, as season 3 nears, here's everything we know so far about what time season 3 will be released on Prime Video. Alternatively, check out our review for our verdict on the season.
What time will The Wheel of Time season 3 be released on Prime Video where you are?
We're expecting The Wheel of Time season 3 to land on Prime Video at 8am GMT on Thursday 13th March.
Prime Video hasn't officially confirmed this time – and we'll update this page if they do – but this is the streamer's usual release time.
Around the world, that works out to:
- 3am ET (USA)
- 2am CT (USA)
- 12am (midnight) PT (USA)
- 9am CET (Central Europe)
- 4pm AWST (Australia)
- 6pm AEST (Australia)
The first three episodes will be released at once. Episodes will then be released weekly on Prime Video.
The Wheel of Time season 3 will begin on 13th March on Prime Video.
