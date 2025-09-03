Valeriu Pavel Dan played the barista at the Tell Tale coffee van on the campus of Nevermore, who could often be seen offering students (including Wednesday and Enid) gruesome sounding beverages.

In episode 6, which sees Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Enid (Emma Myers) swap bodies after a ghastly trick from Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, the barista seems confused when Enid (in Wednesday's body) chirpily orders her usual colourful caffeine fix.

However, she goes on to threaten him in Wednesday's usual style, saying: "I can tattoo my order on your forehead if that would help" – and he quickly obliges.

Emma Myers as Enid, Georgie Farmer as Ajax pictured with the Tell Tale coffee van in Wednesday season 2. Jonathan Hession/Netflix

The actor appears in six episodes of Wednesday season 2.

Outside his work on Wednesday, he was also a well known TV presenter and stage actor in Romania.

Valeriu Pavel Dan's death was reported by Romanian outlets in October 2024, which would have been shortly before Wednesday season 2 wrapped.

Wednesday season 2 follows the Addams Family daughter's as she returns to Nevermore – and finds that she's now a celebrity.

But, of course, with a new year at Nevermore comes new chaos. As more murders occur, Wednesday struggles to access her psychic powers – plus, she has a terrifying vision of Enid's death.

All episodes of Wednesday season 2 are out now, with the show being renewed for season 3.